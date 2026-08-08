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JFLI: JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF
JFLI exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.87 and at a high of 53.99.
Follow JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JFLI stock price today?
JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF stock is priced at 53.93 today. It trades within 53.87 - 53.99, yesterday's close was 53.63, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of JFLI shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF is currently valued at 53.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.26% and USD. View the chart live to track JFLI movements.
How to buy JFLI stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF shares at the current price of 53.93. Orders are usually placed near 53.93 or 54.23, while 6 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow JFLI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JFLI stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.03 - 54.80 and current price 53.93. Many compare 0.90% and 3.13% before placing orders at 53.93 or 54.23. Explore the JFLI price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF in the past year was 54.80. Within 49.03 - 54.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF (JFLI) over the year was 49.03. Comparing it with the current 53.93 and 49.03 - 54.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JFLI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JFLI stock split?
JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.63, and 3.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.63
- Open
- 53.91
- Bid
- 53.93
- Ask
- 54.23
- Low
- 53.87
- High
- 53.99
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 0.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.13%
- Year Change
- 3.26%