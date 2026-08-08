- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JEMB: Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF
JEMB exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.86 and at a high of 53.89.
Follow Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JEMB stock price today?
Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF stock is priced at 52.90 today. It trades within 52.86 - 53.89, yesterday's close was 53.14, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of JEMB shows these updates.
Does Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF stock pay dividends?
Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF is currently valued at 52.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.26% and USD. View the chart live to track JEMB movements.
How to buy JEMB stock?
You can buy Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF shares at the current price of 52.90. Orders are usually placed near 52.90 or 53.20, while 5 and -0.90% show market activity. Follow JEMB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JEMB stock?
Investing in Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.72 - 56.39 and current price 52.90. Many compare -0.36% and -0.26% before placing orders at 52.90 or 53.20. Explore the JEMB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF in the past year was 56.39. Within 51.72 - 56.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (JEMB) over the year was 51.72. Comparing it with the current 52.90 and 51.72 - 56.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JEMB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JEMB stock split?
Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.14, and -3.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.14
- Open
- 53.38
- Bid
- 52.90
- Ask
- 53.20
- Low
- 52.86
- High
- 53.89
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- -0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.26%
- Year Change
- -3.26%