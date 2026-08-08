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JEM: 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd.
JEM exchange rate has changed by -5.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.43 and at a high of 4.74.
Follow 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JEM stock price today?
707 Cayman Holdings Ltd. stock is priced at 4.56 today. It trades within 4.43 - 4.74, yesterday's close was 4.82, and trading volume reached 101. The live price chart of JEM shows these updates.
Does 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd. stock pay dividends?
707 Cayman Holdings Ltd. is currently valued at 4.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 107.27% and USD. View the chart live to track JEM movements.
How to buy JEM stock?
You can buy 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd. shares at the current price of 4.56. Orders are usually placed near 4.56 or 4.86, while 101 and -1.94% show market activity. Follow JEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JEM stock?
Investing in 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 0.07 - 11.21 and current price 4.56. Many compare -5.39% and 5679.47% before placing orders at 4.56 or 4.86. Explore the JEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd. in the past year was 11.21. Within 0.07 - 11.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd. (JEM) over the year was 0.07. Comparing it with the current 4.56 and 0.07 - 11.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JEM stock split?
707 Cayman Holdings Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.82, and 107.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.82
- Open
- 4.65
- Bid
- 4.56
- Ask
- 4.86
- Low
- 4.43
- High
- 4.74
- Volume
- 101
- Daily Change
- -5.39%
- Month Change
- -5.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 5679.47%
- Year Change
- 107.27%