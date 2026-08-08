- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JEDI: Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF
JEDI exchange rate has changed by 6.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.34 and at a high of 29.66.
Follow Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JEDI stock price today?
Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF stock is priced at 29.55 today. It trades within 28.34 - 29.66, yesterday's close was 27.74, and trading volume reached 278. The live price chart of JEDI shows these updates.
Does Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF is currently valued at 29.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.78% and USD. View the chart live to track JEDI movements.
How to buy JEDI stock?
You can buy Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF shares at the current price of 29.55. Orders are usually placed near 29.55 or 29.85, while 278 and 3.83% show market activity. Follow JEDI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JEDI stock?
Investing in Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.91 - 42.99 and current price 29.55. Many compare 24.42% and 9.44% before placing orders at 29.55 or 29.85. Explore the JEDI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF in the past year was 42.99. Within 21.91 - 42.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF (JEDI) over the year was 21.91. Comparing it with the current 29.55 and 21.91 - 42.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JEDI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JEDI stock split?
Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.74, and 17.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.74
- Open
- 28.46
- Bid
- 29.55
- Ask
- 29.85
- Low
- 28.34
- High
- 29.66
- Volume
- 278
- Daily Change
- 6.52%
- Month Change
- 24.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.44%
- Year Change
- 17.78%