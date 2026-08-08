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JDVI: John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Discipline
JDVI exchange rate has changed by 1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.52 and at a high of 40.80.
Follow John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Discipline dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JDVI stock price today?
John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Discipline stock is priced at 40.77 today. It trades within 40.52 - 40.80, yesterday's close was 40.27, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of JDVI shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Discipline stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Discipline is currently valued at 40.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.14% and USD. View the chart live to track JDVI movements.
How to buy JDVI stock?
You can buy John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Discipline shares at the current price of 40.77. Orders are usually placed near 40.77 or 41.07, while 25 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow JDVI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JDVI stock?
Investing in John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Discipline involves considering the yearly range 34.68 - 40.80 and current price 40.77. Many compare 3.71% and 4.75% before placing orders at 40.77 or 41.07. Explore the JDVI price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Discipline stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Discipline in the past year was 40.80. Within 34.68 - 40.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Discipline performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Discipline stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Discipline (JDVI) over the year was 34.68. Comparing it with the current 40.77 and 34.68 - 40.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JDVI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JDVI stock split?
John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Discipline has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.27, and 4.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.27
- Open
- 40.80
- Bid
- 40.77
- Ask
- 41.07
- Low
- 40.52
- High
- 40.80
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 1.24%
- Month Change
- 3.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.75%
- Year Change
- 4.14%