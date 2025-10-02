- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JDST: Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares
JDST exchange rate has changed by -14.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.27 and at a high of 27.84.
Follow Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JDST News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JDST stock price today?
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock is priced at 26.52 today. It trades within 26.27 - 27.84, yesterday's close was 31.17, and trading volume reached 1493. The live price chart of JDST shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares is currently valued at 26.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1547.20% and USD. View the chart live to track JDST movements.
How to buy JDST stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares shares at the current price of 26.52. Orders are usually placed near 26.52 or 26.82, while 1493 and -3.56% show market activity. Follow JDST updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JDST stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 1.14 - 49.81 and current price 26.52. Many compare -36.81% and 2206.09% before placing orders at 26.52 or 26.82. Explore the JDST price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the past year was 49.81. Within 1.14 - 49.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) over the year was 1.14. Comparing it with the current 26.52 and 1.14 - 49.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JDST moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JDST stock split?
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.17, and 1547.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.17
- Open
- 27.50
- Bid
- 26.52
- Ask
- 26.82
- Low
- 26.27
- High
- 27.84
- Volume
- 1.493 K
- Daily Change
- -14.92%
- Month Change
- -36.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 2206.09%
- Year Change
- 1547.20%