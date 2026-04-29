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JCPB: JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
JCPB exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.22 and at a high of 46.31.
Follow JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JCPB News
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- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Market Outlook: Getting Serious In Summer Markets
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Inflation And Investing: What Sticky Prices Mean For Portfolios Today
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Rupture And Resilience
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
- Do Bonds Still Serve As A Traditional Diversifier For Equities?
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- May Market Digest
- Not All Total Bond Market ETFs Are the Same. Here’s What to Know.
- Weekly Commentary: Gradually Transitioning To Suddenly
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JCPB stock price today?
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock is priced at 46.27 today. It trades within 46.22 - 46.31, yesterday's close was 46.19, and trading volume reached 2060. The live price chart of JCPB shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF is currently valued at 46.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.24% and USD. View the chart live to track JCPB movements.
How to buy JCPB stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF shares at the current price of 46.27. Orders are usually placed near 46.27 or 46.57, while 2060 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow JCPB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JCPB stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.04 - 48.17 and current price 46.27. Many compare 0.46% and -3.30% before placing orders at 46.27 or 46.57. Explore the JCPB price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the past year was 48.17. Within 46.04 - 48.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) over the year was 46.04. Comparing it with the current 46.27 and 46.04 - 48.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JCPB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JCPB stock split?
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.19, and -1.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.19
- Open
- 46.29
- Bid
- 46.27
- Ask
- 46.57
- Low
- 46.22
- High
- 46.31
- Volume
- 2.060 K
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.30%
- Year Change
- -1.24%