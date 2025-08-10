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JCE: Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund of Beneficial Interest
JCE exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.86 and at a high of 17.14.
Follow Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JCE News
- JCE: Strong Total Returns With An Attractive Discount (NYSE:JCE)
- CEF Weekly Review: Covered Call Funds Hike Distributions As Stocks Surge
- JCE: Collect An 8% Yield From The Expansion Of The AI Market (NYSE:JCE)
- 2 Closed-End Funds Worth A 'Buy'
- JCE: Large-Cap Equity Fund With Call Options, 8.15% Yield, And 5.7% Discount (NYSE:JCE)
- ASG: Difficult To Make A Case For Buying This Underperforming Fund Today (NYSE:ASG)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 8.7% (January 2026)
- JCE: Widening Discount Creates Opportunity (NYSE:JCE)
- JCE: Attractive Discount And Strong Dividend Coverage (NYSE:JCE)
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- JCE: Providing Strong Returns And Delivering An 8.26% Distribution Yield (NYSE:JCE)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JCE stock price today?
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 16.92 today. It trades within 16.86 - 17.14, yesterday's close was 16.94, and trading volume reached 86. The live price chart of JCE shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 16.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.60% and USD. View the chart live to track JCE movements.
How to buy JCE stock?
You can buy Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 16.92. Orders are usually placed near 16.92 or 17.22, while 86 and -0.99% show market activity. Follow JCE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JCE stock?
Investing in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 13.99 - 17.19 and current price 16.92. Many compare 1.68% and 7.29% before placing orders at 16.92 or 17.22. Explore the JCE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 17.19. Within 13.99 - 17.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund of Beneficial Interest (JCE) over the year was 13.99. Comparing it with the current 16.92 and 13.99 - 17.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JCE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JCE stock split?
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.94, and 8.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.94
- Open
- 17.09
- Bid
- 16.92
- Ask
- 17.22
- Low
- 16.86
- High
- 17.14
- Volume
- 86
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 1.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.29%
- Year Change
- 8.60%