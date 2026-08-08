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JBS: JBS N.V.
JBS exchange rate has changed by 4.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.85 and at a high of 14.34.
Follow JBS N.V. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JBS stock price today?
JBS N.V. stock is priced at 14.24 today. It trades within 13.85 - 14.34, yesterday's close was 13.68, and trading volume reached 9942. The live price chart of JBS shows these updates.
Does JBS N.V. stock pay dividends?
JBS N.V. is currently valued at 14.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.89% and USD. View the chart live to track JBS movements.
How to buy JBS stock?
You can buy JBS N.V. shares at the current price of 14.24. Orders are usually placed near 14.24 or 14.54, while 9942 and 1.14% show market activity. Follow JBS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JBS stock?
Investing in JBS N.V. involves considering the yearly range 11.49 - 18.65 and current price 14.24. Many compare 2.37% and -14.73% before placing orders at 14.24 or 14.54. Explore the JBS price chart live with daily changes.
What are JBS N.V. stock highest prices?
The highest price of JBS N.V. in the past year was 18.65. Within 11.49 - 18.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track JBS N.V. performance using the live chart.
What are JBS N.V. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JBS N.V. (JBS) over the year was 11.49. Comparing it with the current 14.24 and 11.49 - 18.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JBS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JBS stock split?
JBS N.V. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.68, and -10.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.68
- Open
- 14.08
- Bid
- 14.24
- Ask
- 14.54
- Low
- 13.85
- High
- 14.34
- Volume
- 9.942 K
- Daily Change
- 4.09%
- Month Change
- 2.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.73%
- Year Change
- -10.89%