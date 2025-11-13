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JBND: J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Bond ETF
JBND exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.70 and at a high of 52.81.
Follow J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JBND News
- JBND: Active Management Cannot Fix Structural Risk (NYSE:JBND)
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- HYBI: High Yield Bond Fund With Options Overlay (NASDAQ:HYBI)
- My ETF Watchlist For 2026
- Balancing Income and Growth: 3 Bond ETFs to Own in 2026
- JBND: Simple, Well-Balanced Investment-Grade Bond ETF, 4.4% Dividend Yield (NYSE:JBND)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JBND stock price today?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock is priced at 52.76 today. It trades within 52.70 - 52.81, yesterday's close was 52.66, and trading volume reached 643. The live price chart of JBND shows these updates.
Does J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Bond ETF is currently valued at 52.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.33% and USD. View the chart live to track JBND movements.
How to buy JBND stock?
You can buy J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Bond ETF shares at the current price of 52.76. Orders are usually placed near 52.76 or 53.06, while 643 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow JBND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JBND stock?
Investing in J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.43 - 54.99 and current price 52.76. Many compare 0.36% and -3.38% before placing orders at 52.76 or 53.06. Explore the JBND price chart live with daily changes.
What are J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the past year was 54.99. Within 52.43 - 54.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) over the year was 52.43. Comparing it with the current 52.76 and 52.43 - 54.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JBND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JBND stock split?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.66, and -3.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.66
- Open
- 52.80
- Bid
- 52.76
- Ask
- 53.06
- Low
- 52.70
- High
- 52.81
- Volume
- 643
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.38%
- Year Change
- -3.33%