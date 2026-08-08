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JAJL: Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul
JAJL exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.15 and at a high of 30.21.
Follow Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JAJL stock price today?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul stock is priced at 30.21 today. It trades within 30.15 - 30.21, yesterday's close was 30.16, and trading volume reached 119. The live price chart of JAJL shows these updates.
Does Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul stock pay dividends?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul is currently valued at 30.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.41% and USD. View the chart live to track JAJL movements.
How to buy JAJL stock?
You can buy Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul shares at the current price of 30.21. Orders are usually placed near 30.21 or 30.51, while 119 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow JAJL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JAJL stock?
Investing in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul involves considering the yearly range 28.95 - 30.21 and current price 30.21. Many compare 0.43% and 3.46% before placing orders at 30.21 or 30.51. Explore the JAJL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the past year was 30.21. Within 28.95 - 30.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) over the year was 28.95. Comparing it with the current 30.21 and 28.95 - 30.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JAJL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JAJL stock split?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.16, and 3.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.16
- Open
- 30.15
- Bid
- 30.21
- Ask
- 30.51
- Low
- 30.15
- High
- 30.21
- Volume
- 119
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.46%
- Year Change
- 3.41%