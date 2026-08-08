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JAGU: Jaguar Uranium Corp Class A
JAGU exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.64 and at a high of 1.76.
Follow Jaguar Uranium Corp Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JAGU stock price today?
Jaguar Uranium Corp Class A stock is priced at 1.70 today. It trades within 1.64 - 1.76, yesterday's close was 1.70, and trading volume reached 216. The live price chart of JAGU shows these updates.
Does Jaguar Uranium Corp Class A stock pay dividends?
Jaguar Uranium Corp Class A is currently valued at 1.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -69.09% and USD. View the chart live to track JAGU movements.
How to buy JAGU stock?
You can buy Jaguar Uranium Corp Class A shares at the current price of 1.70. Orders are usually placed near 1.70 or 2.00, while 216 and 3.03% show market activity. Follow JAGU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JAGU stock?
Investing in Jaguar Uranium Corp Class A involves considering the yearly range 1.41 - 5.50 and current price 1.70. Many compare 5.59% and -27.35% before placing orders at 1.70 or 2.00. Explore the JAGU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Jaguar Uranium Corp Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Jaguar Uranium Corp Class A in the past year was 5.50. Within 1.41 - 5.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Jaguar Uranium Corp Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Jaguar Uranium Corp Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Jaguar Uranium Corp Class A (JAGU) over the year was 1.41. Comparing it with the current 1.70 and 1.41 - 5.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JAGU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JAGU stock split?
Jaguar Uranium Corp Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.70, and -69.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.70
- Open
- 1.65
- Bid
- 1.70
- Ask
- 2.00
- Low
- 1.64
- High
- 1.76
- Volume
- 216
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 5.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.35%
- Year Change
- -69.09%