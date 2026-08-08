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JA
JA exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.06 and at a high of 50.13.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JA stock price today?
stock is priced at 50.08 today. It trades within 50.06 - 50.13, yesterday's close was 50.05, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of JA shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 50.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.04% and USD. View the chart live to track JA movements.
How to buy JA stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 50.08. Orders are usually placed near 50.08 or 50.38, while 11 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow JA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JA stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 49.88 - 50.25 and current price 50.08. Many compare 0.02% and -0.05% before placing orders at 50.08 or 50.38. Explore the JA price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 50.25. Within 49.88 - 50.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (JA) over the year was 49.88. Comparing it with the current 50.08 and 49.88 - 50.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JA stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.05, and 0.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.05
- Open
- 50.08
- Bid
- 50.08
- Ask
- 50.38
- Low
- 50.06
- High
- 50.13
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.05%
- Year Change
- 0.04%