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IYY: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

188.55 USD 1.40 (0.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IYY exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 187.67 and at a high of 188.55.

Follow iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IYY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IYY stock price today?

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock is priced at 188.55 today. It trades within 187.67 - 188.55, yesterday's close was 187.15, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of IYY shows these updates.

Does iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF is currently valued at 188.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.36% and USD. View the chart live to track IYY movements.

How to buy IYY stock?

You can buy iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF shares at the current price of 188.55. Orders are usually placed near 188.55 or 188.85, while 34 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow IYY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IYY stock?

Investing in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF involves considering the yearly range 153.31 - 189.04 and current price 188.55. Many compare 3.02% and 14.27% before placing orders at 188.55 or 188.85. Explore the IYY price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the past year was 189.04. Within 153.31 - 189.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 187.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY) over the year was 153.31. Comparing it with the current 188.55 and 153.31 - 189.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IYY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IYY stock split?

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 187.15, and 21.36% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
187.67 188.55
Year Range
153.31 189.04
Previous Close
187.15
Open
187.96
Bid
188.55
Ask
188.85
Low
187.67
High
188.55
Volume
34
Daily Change
0.75%
Month Change
3.02%
6 Months Change
14.27%
Year Change
21.36%
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