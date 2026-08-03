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IYY: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF
IYY exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 187.67 and at a high of 188.55.
Follow iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IYY News
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IYY stock price today?
iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock is priced at 188.55 today. It trades within 187.67 - 188.55, yesterday's close was 187.15, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of IYY shows these updates.
Does iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF is currently valued at 188.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.36% and USD. View the chart live to track IYY movements.
How to buy IYY stock?
You can buy iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF shares at the current price of 188.55. Orders are usually placed near 188.55 or 188.85, while 34 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow IYY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IYY stock?
Investing in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF involves considering the yearly range 153.31 - 189.04 and current price 188.55. Many compare 3.02% and 14.27% before placing orders at 188.55 or 188.85. Explore the IYY price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the past year was 189.04. Within 153.31 - 189.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 187.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY) over the year was 153.31. Comparing it with the current 188.55 and 153.31 - 189.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IYY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IYY stock split?
iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 187.15, and 21.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 187.15
- Open
- 187.96
- Bid
- 188.55
- Ask
- 188.85
- Low
- 187.67
- High
- 188.55
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 0.75%
- Month Change
- 3.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.27%
- Year Change
- 21.36%