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IYC: iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF
IYC exchange rate has changed by 1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 102.86 and at a high of 104.10.
Follow iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IYC News
- Amazon Delivers For Consumer Discretionary
- Consumer Sentiment Hits 5-Month High, Improving Over Prelim Estimates
- Consumer Confidence Moderated Slightly In July
- Durable Goods Orders Rise 0.3% In June, Less Than Expected
- Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC)?
- Consumer Sentiment Hits Highest Level Since February On Easing Gas Prices
- Retail Sales Rise For Fifth Straight Month
- Conflicting Consumer Sentiment Data
- Why Investors Shouldn't Count Out Consumer Stocks
- Mid-Year 2026 U.S. Retail/Restaurant Outlook
- Consumer Confidence Inched Down In June
- Consumer Sentiment Rises On Cheaper Gas But Inflation Worries Persist
- Retail Sales: Consumer Spending Up For Fourth Straight Month
- U.S. Consumers Continue To Spend Despite Income Pressure
- CIO Weekly: Can The U.S. Consumer's Resilience Last?
- Consumer Sentiment Improves In June But Remains Bleak
- McDonald’s Is Letting AI Take Your Orders Again. A Million Orders Later, the Results Look Promising.
- Consumer Price Index: Inflation At 4.2% In May
- Chart Of The Day: Why Is Main Street So Glum?
- Consumer Sentiment Hits Record Low - Economy Stays Solid
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Consumer Sentiment Sinks To Record Low As Cost Of Living Concerns Intensify
- Consumer Delinquencies Remain At Comfortable Levels
- Q1 2026 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update May 20, 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IYC stock price today?
iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock is priced at 103.95 today. It trades within 102.86 - 104.10, yesterday's close was 102.65, and trading volume reached 173. The live price chart of IYC shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF is currently valued at 103.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.63% and USD. View the chart live to track IYC movements.
How to buy IYC stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF shares at the current price of 103.95. Orders are usually placed near 103.95 or 104.25, while 173 and 0.92% show market activity. Follow IYC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IYC stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF involves considering the yearly range 94.01 - 107.36 and current price 103.95. Many compare 0.92% and 2.65% before placing orders at 103.95 or 104.25. Explore the IYC price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the past year was 107.36. Within 94.01 - 107.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 102.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) over the year was 94.01. Comparing it with the current 103.95 and 94.01 - 107.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IYC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IYC stock split?
iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 102.65, and 1.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 102.65
- Open
- 103.00
- Bid
- 103.95
- Ask
- 104.25
- Low
- 102.86
- High
- 104.10
- Volume
- 173
- Daily Change
- 1.27%
- Month Change
- 0.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.65%
- Year Change
- 1.63%