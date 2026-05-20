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IYC: iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

103.95 USD 1.30 (1.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IYC exchange rate has changed by 1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 102.86 and at a high of 104.10.

Follow iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IYC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IYC stock price today?

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock is priced at 103.95 today. It trades within 102.86 - 104.10, yesterday's close was 102.65, and trading volume reached 173. The live price chart of IYC shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF is currently valued at 103.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.63% and USD. View the chart live to track IYC movements.

How to buy IYC stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF shares at the current price of 103.95. Orders are usually placed near 103.95 or 104.25, while 173 and 0.92% show market activity. Follow IYC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IYC stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF involves considering the yearly range 94.01 - 107.36 and current price 103.95. Many compare 0.92% and 2.65% before placing orders at 103.95 or 104.25. Explore the IYC price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the past year was 107.36. Within 94.01 - 107.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 102.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) over the year was 94.01. Comparing it with the current 103.95 and 94.01 - 107.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IYC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IYC stock split?

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 102.65, and 1.63% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
102.86 104.10
Year Range
94.01 107.36
Previous Close
102.65
Open
103.00
Bid
103.95
Ask
104.25
Low
102.86
High
104.10
Volume
173
Daily Change
1.27%
Month Change
0.92%
6 Months Change
2.65%
Year Change
1.63%
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