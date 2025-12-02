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IXG: iShares Global Financial ETF
IXG exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 134.34 and at a high of 134.71.
Follow iShares Global Financial ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IXG News
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- Financials Stay Hot And Extremely Overbought
- Financials Feeling At Home In Overbought Territory (NYSEARCA:XLF)
- It's Not All About AI: Where To Find Other Potential Market Opportunities
- Beyond AI: Where Investors Can Still Find Dividend Growth In 2026
- IXG ETF: Flattening Hits Savings And Lending Businesses (NYSEARCA:IXG)
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- The Equity Outlook After More ‘Magnificent’ Earnings
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- CIO Weekly: Is The Semis Surge Sustainable?
- What's The Dominant Trend In Earnings: AI Or Geopolitics?
- Q4 2025 Earnings: AI Disruption Vs. Traditional Fundamentals
- Markets Weekly Outlook: Credit Crunch Fears To Conclude Temperamental Month; NFP Incoming
- This Week's Market Wrap: Tariffs, AI, And A Market On Edge
- UBS downgrades U.S. tech to neutral, prefers China and Europe
- Did The Market Bottom Or Just Bounce?
- UBS sees 2026 marked by a broadening global stock rally
- Geopolitics, Earnings And Rates: Trading Through Turbulence
- This Week In Markets: Fed Pressure, Tariff Talk, And Geopolitical Risks
- Investors Rotate Into Cyclical Sectors
- 2025 Market Review: What Worked, What Didn't And What's Ahead
- EUFN: Offering Pure-Play Coverage To European Financials (NASDAQ:EUFN)
- Why Tech's Comeback And A 'Hawkish' Fed Could Change Everything
- 2026 Economic And Market Outlook
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IXG stock price today?
iShares Global Financial ETF stock is priced at 134.48 today. It trades within 134.34 - 134.71, yesterday's close was 134.36, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of IXG shows these updates.
Does iShares Global Financial ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Global Financial ETF is currently valued at 134.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.17% and USD. View the chart live to track IXG movements.
How to buy IXG stock?
You can buy iShares Global Financial ETF shares at the current price of 134.48. Orders are usually placed near 134.48 or 134.78, while 35 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow IXG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IXG stock?
Investing in iShares Global Financial ETF involves considering the yearly range 110.17 - 135.37 and current price 134.48. Many compare 0.67% and 14.36% before placing orders at 134.48 or 134.78. Explore the IXG price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Global Financial ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Global Financial ETF in the past year was 135.37. Within 110.17 - 135.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 134.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Financial ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Global Financial ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Global Financial ETF (IXG) over the year was 110.17. Comparing it with the current 134.48 and 110.17 - 135.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IXG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IXG stock split?
iShares Global Financial ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 134.36, and 18.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 134.36
- Open
- 134.57
- Bid
- 134.48
- Ask
- 134.78
- Low
- 134.34
- High
- 134.71
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- 0.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.36%
- Year Change
- 18.17%