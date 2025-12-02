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IXG: iShares Global Financial ETF

134.48 USD 0.12 (0.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IXG exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 134.34 and at a high of 134.71.

Follow iShares Global Financial ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IXG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IXG stock price today?

iShares Global Financial ETF stock is priced at 134.48 today. It trades within 134.34 - 134.71, yesterday's close was 134.36, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of IXG shows these updates.

Does iShares Global Financial ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Global Financial ETF is currently valued at 134.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.17% and USD. View the chart live to track IXG movements.

How to buy IXG stock?

You can buy iShares Global Financial ETF shares at the current price of 134.48. Orders are usually placed near 134.48 or 134.78, while 35 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow IXG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IXG stock?

Investing in iShares Global Financial ETF involves considering the yearly range 110.17 - 135.37 and current price 134.48. Many compare 0.67% and 14.36% before placing orders at 134.48 or 134.78. Explore the IXG price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Global Financial ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Global Financial ETF in the past year was 135.37. Within 110.17 - 135.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 134.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Financial ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Global Financial ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Global Financial ETF (IXG) over the year was 110.17. Comparing it with the current 134.48 and 110.17 - 135.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IXG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IXG stock split?

iShares Global Financial ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 134.36, and 18.17% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
134.34 134.71
Year Range
110.17 135.37
Previous Close
134.36
Open
134.57
Bid
134.48
Ask
134.78
Low
134.34
High
134.71
Volume
35
Daily Change
0.09%
Month Change
0.67%
6 Months Change
14.36%
Year Change
18.17%
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