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IWMY: Tidal Trust II Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF
IWMY exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.21 and at a high of 19.33.
Follow Tidal Trust II Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IWMY News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IWMY stock price today?
Tidal Trust II Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock is priced at 19.29 today. It trades within 19.21 - 19.33, yesterday's close was 19.17, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of IWMY shows these updates.
Does Tidal Trust II Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal Trust II Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF is currently valued at 19.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.72% and USD. View the chart live to track IWMY movements.
How to buy IWMY stock?
You can buy Tidal Trust II Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF shares at the current price of 19.29. Orders are usually placed near 19.29 or 19.59, while 46 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow IWMY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IWMY stock?
Investing in Tidal Trust II Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.44 - 20.06 and current price 19.29. Many compare 2.12% and 0.21% before placing orders at 19.29 or 19.59. Explore the IWMY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal Trust II Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal Trust II Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF in the past year was 20.06. Within 17.44 - 20.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal Trust II Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal Trust II Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal Trust II Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (IWMY) over the year was 17.44. Comparing it with the current 19.29 and 17.44 - 20.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWMY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IWMY stock split?
Tidal Trust II Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.17, and -2.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.17
- Open
- 19.22
- Bid
- 19.29
- Ask
- 19.59
- Low
- 19.21
- High
- 19.33
- Volume
- 46
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 2.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.21%
- Year Change
- -2.72%