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IVSS: Applied Finance IVS US SMID ETF
IVSS exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.77 and at a high of 30.91.
Follow Applied Finance IVS US SMID ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IVSS stock price today?
Applied Finance IVS US SMID ETF stock is priced at 30.91 today. It trades within 30.77 - 30.91, yesterday's close was 30.93, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of IVSS shows these updates.
Does Applied Finance IVS US SMID ETF stock pay dividends?
Applied Finance IVS US SMID ETF is currently valued at 30.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.46% and USD. View the chart live to track IVSS movements.
How to buy IVSS stock?
You can buy Applied Finance IVS US SMID ETF shares at the current price of 30.91. Orders are usually placed near 30.91 or 31.21, while 2 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow IVSS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IVSS stock?
Investing in Applied Finance IVS US SMID ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.05 - 31.38 and current price 30.91. Many compare 0.45% and 14.81% before placing orders at 30.91 or 31.21. Explore the IVSS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Applied Finance IVS US SMID ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Applied Finance IVS US SMID ETF in the past year was 31.38. Within 25.05 - 31.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Applied Finance IVS US SMID ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Applied Finance IVS US SMID ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Applied Finance IVS US SMID ETF (IVSS) over the year was 25.05. Comparing it with the current 30.91 and 25.05 - 31.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IVSS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IVSS stock split?
Applied Finance IVS US SMID ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.93, and 22.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.93
- Open
- 30.77
- Bid
- 30.91
- Ask
- 31.21
- Low
- 30.77
- High
- 30.91
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.81%
- Year Change
- 22.46%