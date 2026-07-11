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IVOG: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
IVOG exchange rate has changed by 2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 145.50 and at a high of 146.32.
Follow Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IVOG News
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- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
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- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inches Away From Record High
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IVOG stock price today?
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock is priced at 146.25 today. It trades within 145.50 - 146.32, yesterday's close was 143.32, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of IVOG shows these updates.
Does Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF is currently valued at 146.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.11% and USD. View the chart live to track IVOG movements.
How to buy IVOG stock?
You can buy Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF shares at the current price of 146.25. Orders are usually placed near 146.25 or 146.55, while 26 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow IVOG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IVOG stock?
Investing in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 113.78 - 146.46 and current price 146.25. Many compare 4.81% and 10.85% before placing orders at 146.25 or 146.55. Explore the IVOG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the past year was 146.46. Within 113.78 - 146.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 143.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) over the year was 113.78. Comparing it with the current 146.25 and 113.78 - 146.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IVOG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IVOG stock split?
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 143.32, and 25.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 143.32
- Open
- 145.64
- Bid
- 146.25
- Ask
- 146.55
- Low
- 145.50
- High
- 146.32
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 2.04%
- Month Change
- 4.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.85%
- Year Change
- 25.11%