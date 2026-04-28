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IUSB: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

45.54 USD 0.09 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IUSB exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.48 and at a high of 45.58.

Follow iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IUSB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IUSB stock price today?

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock is priced at 45.54 today. It trades within 45.48 - 45.58, yesterday's close was 45.45, and trading volume reached 1939. The live price chart of IUSB shows these updates.

Does iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF is currently valued at 45.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.11% and USD. View the chart live to track IUSB movements.

How to buy IUSB stock?

You can buy iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF shares at the current price of 45.54. Orders are usually placed near 45.54 or 45.84, while 1939 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow IUSB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IUSB stock?

Investing in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.32 - 47.23 and current price 45.54. Many compare 0.42% and -2.92% before placing orders at 45.54 or 45.84. Explore the IUSB price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the past year was 47.23. Within 45.32 - 47.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) over the year was 45.32. Comparing it with the current 45.54 and 45.32 - 47.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IUSB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IUSB stock split?

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.45, and -1.11% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
45.48 45.58
Year Range
45.32 47.23
Previous Close
45.45
Open
45.55
Bid
45.54
Ask
45.84
Low
45.48
High
45.58
Volume
1.939 K
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
0.42%
6 Months Change
-2.92%
Year Change
-1.11%
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