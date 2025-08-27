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IUS: Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
IUS exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.13 and at a high of 69.51.
Follow Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IUS News
- IUS: Built To Outperform A Vulnerable S&P 500 (NASDAQ:IUS)
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- PXH: Emerging Markets ETF With Solid Value, Overweight In China (NYSEARCA:PXH)
- IUS: Confirmed As A Solid Core Equity ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- Time To Consider Value?
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- IUS ETF: Healthy Returns, Risk Metrics, Secure Its Place On ETF Investors' Short List
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Think the S&P 500 is too expensive? Check out these ETFs instead.
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IUS stock price today?
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock is priced at 69.51 today. It trades within 69.13 - 69.51, yesterday's close was 69.15, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of IUS shows these updates.
Does Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF is currently valued at 69.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.90% and USD. View the chart live to track IUS movements.
How to buy IUS stock?
You can buy Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF shares at the current price of 69.51. Orders are usually placed near 69.51 or 69.81, while 99 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow IUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IUS stock?
Investing in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.36 - 69.72 and current price 69.51. Many compare 1.77% and 15.56% before placing orders at 69.51 or 69.81. Explore the IUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the past year was 69.72. Within 53.36 - 69.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) over the year was 53.36. Comparing it with the current 69.51 and 53.36 - 69.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IUS stock split?
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.15, and 29.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 69.15
- Open
- 69.27
- Bid
- 69.51
- Ask
- 69.81
- Low
- 69.13
- High
- 69.51
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 1.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.56%
- Year Change
- 29.90%