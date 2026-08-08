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ITOC: iTonic Holdings Ltd - Class A
ITOC exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.28 and at a high of 0.29.
Follow iTonic Holdings Ltd - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ITOC stock price today?
iTonic Holdings Ltd - Class A stock is priced at 0.29 today. It trades within 0.28 - 0.29, yesterday's close was 0.29, and trading volume reached 56. The live price chart of ITOC shows these updates.
Does iTonic Holdings Ltd - Class A stock pay dividends?
iTonic Holdings Ltd - Class A is currently valued at 0.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -67.78% and USD. View the chart live to track ITOC movements.
How to buy ITOC stock?
You can buy iTonic Holdings Ltd - Class A shares at the current price of 0.29. Orders are usually placed near 0.29 or 0.59, while 56 and 3.57% show market activity. Follow ITOC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ITOC stock?
Investing in iTonic Holdings Ltd - Class A involves considering the yearly range 0.22 - 1.15 and current price 0.29. Many compare 11.54% and -17.82% before placing orders at 0.29 or 0.59. Explore the ITOC price chart live with daily changes.
What are iTonic Holdings Ltd - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of iTonic Holdings Ltd - Class A in the past year was 1.15. Within 0.22 - 1.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track iTonic Holdings Ltd - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are iTonic Holdings Ltd - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iTonic Holdings Ltd - Class A (ITOC) over the year was 0.22. Comparing it with the current 0.29 and 0.22 - 1.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ITOC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ITOC stock split?
iTonic Holdings Ltd - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.29, and -67.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.29
- Open
- 0.28
- Bid
- 0.29
- Ask
- 0.59
- Low
- 0.28
- High
- 0.29
- Volume
- 56
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 11.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.82%
- Year Change
- -67.78%