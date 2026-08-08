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ITHA: ITHAX Acquisition Corp III - Class A
ITHA exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.02 and at a high of 10.07.
Follow ITHAX Acquisition Corp III - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ITHA stock price today?
ITHAX Acquisition Corp III - Class A stock is priced at 10.07 today. It trades within 10.02 - 10.07, yesterday's close was 10.00, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of ITHA shows these updates.
Does ITHAX Acquisition Corp III - Class A stock pay dividends?
ITHAX Acquisition Corp III - Class A is currently valued at 10.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.72% and USD. View the chart live to track ITHA movements.
How to buy ITHA stock?
You can buy ITHAX Acquisition Corp III - Class A shares at the current price of 10.07. Orders are usually placed near 10.07 or 10.37, while 2 and 0.50% show market activity. Follow ITHA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ITHA stock?
Investing in ITHAX Acquisition Corp III - Class A involves considering the yearly range 9.85 - 10.07 and current price 10.07. Many compare 0.70% and 1.61% before placing orders at 10.07 or 10.37. Explore the ITHA price chart live with daily changes.
What are ITHAX Acquisition Corp III - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of ITHAX Acquisition Corp III - Class A in the past year was 10.07. Within 9.85 - 10.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track ITHAX Acquisition Corp III - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are ITHAX Acquisition Corp III - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ITHAX Acquisition Corp III - Class A (ITHA) over the year was 9.85. Comparing it with the current 10.07 and 9.85 - 10.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ITHA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ITHA stock split?
ITHAX Acquisition Corp III - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.00, and 1.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.00
- Open
- 10.02
- Bid
- 10.07
- Ask
- 10.37
- Low
- 10.02
- High
- 10.07
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.61%
- Year Change
- 1.72%