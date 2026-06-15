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ITEQ: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF
ITEQ exchange rate has changed by 2.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.34 and at a high of 65.96.
Follow Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ITEQ News
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- AI Capex Hits A Tipping Point As Investors Demand More Corporate Discipline
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Earnings, Earnings, Earnings Are What Matter Most
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- Tech Staying In Neutral
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Markets Appear To Be Shaking Off Mideast Conflict
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- Jim Bianco On The 'AI Economy,' Inflation And What's Next
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- Case For A Healthy Market Rotation Vs. A Tech Bubble
- The Strait Is Open. What's Next For Markets?
- Thematic Equity Investing In A World Of Disruption And Realignment
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Tech Rally Grounded In Fundamentals
- A Strategic Asset Allocation For The Next Decade
- Weekly Market Pulse: Markets Review
- Strong Earnings Key As Rates Stay High
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ITEQ stock price today?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF stock is priced at 65.96 today. It trades within 65.34 - 65.96, yesterday's close was 64.30, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of ITEQ shows these updates.
Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF is currently valued at 65.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.19% and USD. View the chart live to track ITEQ movements.
How to buy ITEQ stock?
You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF shares at the current price of 65.96. Orders are usually placed near 65.96 or 66.26, while 6 and 0.95% show market activity. Follow ITEQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ITEQ stock?
Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.02 - 70.08 and current price 65.96. Many compare 0.63% and 14.04% before placing orders at 65.96 or 66.26. Explore the ITEQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the past year was 70.08. Within 55.02 - 70.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 64.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) over the year was 55.02. Comparing it with the current 65.96 and 55.02 - 70.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ITEQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ITEQ stock split?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 64.30, and 15.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 64.30
- Open
- 65.34
- Bid
- 65.96
- Ask
- 66.26
- Low
- 65.34
- High
- 65.96
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 2.58%
- Month Change
- 0.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.04%
- Year Change
- 15.19%