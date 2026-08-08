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ITDJ: iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF
ITDJ exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.61 and at a high of 33.69.
Follow iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ITDJ stock price today?
iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF stock is priced at 33.69 today. It trades within 33.61 - 33.69, yesterday's close was 33.54, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of ITDJ shows these updates.
Does iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF is currently valued at 33.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.90% and USD. View the chart live to track ITDJ movements.
How to buy ITDJ stock?
You can buy iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF shares at the current price of 33.69. Orders are usually placed near 33.69 or 33.99, while 12 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow ITDJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ITDJ stock?
Investing in iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.91 - 33.69 and current price 33.69. Many compare 2.65% and 11.19% before placing orders at 33.69 or 33.99. Explore the ITDJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF in the past year was 33.69. Within 27.91 - 33.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (ITDJ) over the year was 27.91. Comparing it with the current 33.69 and 27.91 - 33.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ITDJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ITDJ stock split?
iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.54, and 10.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.54
- Open
- 33.61
- Bid
- 33.69
- Ask
- 33.99
- Low
- 33.61
- High
- 33.69
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 2.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.19%
- Year Change
- 10.90%