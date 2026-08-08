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ITDF: iShares Trust iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF
ITDF exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.35 and at a high of 42.53.
Follow iShares Trust iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ITDF stock price today?
iShares Trust iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF stock is priced at 42.50 today. It trades within 42.35 - 42.53, yesterday's close was 42.16, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of ITDF shows these updates.
Does iShares Trust iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Trust iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF is currently valued at 42.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.15% and USD. View the chart live to track ITDF movements.
How to buy ITDF stock?
You can buy iShares Trust iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF shares at the current price of 42.50. Orders are usually placed near 42.50 or 42.80, while 33 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow ITDF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ITDF stock?
Investing in iShares Trust iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.08 - 42.53 and current price 42.50. Many compare 2.68% and 10.36% before placing orders at 42.50 or 42.80. Explore the ITDF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Trust iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Trust iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF in the past year was 42.53. Within 35.08 - 42.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Trust iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Trust iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (ITDF) over the year was 35.08. Comparing it with the current 42.50 and 35.08 - 42.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ITDF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ITDF stock split?
iShares Trust iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.16, and 21.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.16
- Open
- 42.39
- Bid
- 42.50
- Ask
- 42.80
- Low
- 42.35
- High
- 42.53
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- 0.81%
- Month Change
- 2.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.36%
- Year Change
- 21.15%