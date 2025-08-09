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ITAN: Sparkline Intangible Value ETF
ITAN exchange rate has changed by 1.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.30 and at a high of 44.48.
Follow Sparkline Intangible Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ITAN News
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- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ITAN stock price today?
Sparkline Intangible Value ETF stock is priced at 44.45 today. It trades within 44.30 - 44.48, yesterday's close was 43.81, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of ITAN shows these updates.
Does Sparkline Intangible Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Sparkline Intangible Value ETF is currently valued at 44.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.24% and USD. View the chart live to track ITAN movements.
How to buy ITAN stock?
You can buy Sparkline Intangible Value ETF shares at the current price of 44.45. Orders are usually placed near 44.45 or 44.75, while 13 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow ITAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ITAN stock?
Investing in Sparkline Intangible Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.33 - 44.48 and current price 44.45. Many compare 2.70% and 19.04% before placing orders at 44.45 or 44.75. Explore the ITAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sparkline Intangible Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sparkline Intangible Value ETF in the past year was 44.48. Within 33.33 - 44.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sparkline Intangible Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Sparkline Intangible Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) over the year was 33.33. Comparing it with the current 44.45 and 33.33 - 44.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ITAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ITAN stock split?
Sparkline Intangible Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.81, and 33.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.81
- Open
- 44.37
- Bid
- 44.45
- Ask
- 44.75
- Low
- 44.30
- High
- 44.48
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 1.46%
- Month Change
- 2.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.04%
- Year Change
- 33.24%