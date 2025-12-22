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ISWN: Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
ISWN exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.74 and at a high of 22.92.
Follow Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ISWN News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ISWN stock price today?
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock is priced at 22.75 today. It trades within 22.74 - 22.92, yesterday's close was 22.53, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of ISWN shows these updates.
Does Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF is currently valued at 22.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.48% and USD. View the chart live to track ISWN movements.
How to buy ISWN stock?
You can buy Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF shares at the current price of 22.75. Orders are usually placed near 22.75 or 23.05, while 5 and -0.74% show market activity. Follow ISWN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ISWN stock?
Investing in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.72 - 24.46 and current price 22.75. Many compare 2.39% and -0.22% before placing orders at 22.75 or 23.05. Explore the ISWN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the past year was 24.46. Within 20.72 - 24.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) over the year was 20.72. Comparing it with the current 22.75 and 20.72 - 24.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ISWN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ISWN stock split?
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.53, and 9.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.53
- Open
- 22.92
- Bid
- 22.75
- Ask
- 23.05
- Low
- 22.74
- High
- 22.92
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.98%
- Month Change
- 2.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.22%
- Year Change
- 9.48%