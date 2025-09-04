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ISVL: iShares Trust iShares International Developed Small Cap Value F
ISVL exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.52 and at a high of 53.79.
Follow iShares Trust iShares International Developed Small Cap Value F dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ISVL News
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- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
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- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Market Signals: Global Equities Face Higher Bar In 2026
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
- International Growth Outlook: Necessity Sparks Opportunity
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- This group of stocks should trounce the S&P 500, according to a veteran money manager
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ISVL stock price today?
iShares Trust iShares International Developed Small Cap Value F stock is priced at 53.72 today. It trades within 53.52 - 53.79, yesterday's close was 53.26, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of ISVL shows these updates.
Does iShares Trust iShares International Developed Small Cap Value F stock pay dividends?
iShares Trust iShares International Developed Small Cap Value F is currently valued at 53.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.37% and USD. View the chart live to track ISVL movements.
How to buy ISVL stock?
You can buy iShares Trust iShares International Developed Small Cap Value F shares at the current price of 53.72. Orders are usually placed near 53.72 or 54.02, while 11 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow ISVL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ISVL stock?
Investing in iShares Trust iShares International Developed Small Cap Value F involves considering the yearly range 46.00 - 53.79 and current price 53.72. Many compare 2.32% and 3.99% before placing orders at 53.72 or 54.02. Explore the ISVL price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Trust iShares International Developed Small Cap Value F stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Trust iShares International Developed Small Cap Value F in the past year was 53.79. Within 46.00 - 53.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares International Developed Small Cap Value F performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Trust iShares International Developed Small Cap Value F stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Trust iShares International Developed Small Cap Value F (ISVL) over the year was 46.00. Comparing it with the current 53.72 and 46.00 - 53.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ISVL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ISVL stock split?
iShares Trust iShares International Developed Small Cap Value F has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.26, and 3.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.26
- Open
- 53.66
- Bid
- 53.72
- Ask
- 54.02
- Low
- 53.52
- High
- 53.79
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.86%
- Month Change
- 2.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.99%
- Year Change
- 3.37%