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ISRA: VanEck Israel ETF
ISRA exchange rate has changed by 2.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.70 and at a high of 66.86.
Follow VanEck Israel ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ISRA News
- Equity Outlook: Middle East War, Energy Shock Test Fragile Markets
- Emerging Markets: How Investors Are Responding To Shifting Global Paradigm
- VEU: Attractive Valuation And Limited Middle East Exposure (NYSEARCA:VEU)
- Where Global Economies Sit In The AI Stack
- Age Of Agility: Key Themes Shaping The MENA Region In 2026
- Israel Has Been Mired In Controversy During Its War With Hamas. Big Tech Investment Tells A Different Story.
- GPZ: Capture Growth From Alternatives Going Into 401Ks (NYSEARCA:GPZ)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ISRA stock price today?
VanEck Israel ETF stock is priced at 66.86 today. It trades within 66.70 - 66.86, yesterday's close was 65.54, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of ISRA shows these updates.
Does VanEck Israel ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Israel ETF is currently valued at 66.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.61% and USD. View the chart live to track ISRA movements.
How to buy ISRA stock?
You can buy VanEck Israel ETF shares at the current price of 66.86. Orders are usually placed near 66.86 or 67.16, while 3 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow ISRA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ISRA stock?
Investing in VanEck Israel ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.83 - 73.55 and current price 66.86. Many compare 3.37% and 3.87% before placing orders at 66.86 or 67.16. Explore the ISRA price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Israel ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Israel ETF in the past year was 73.55. Within 50.83 - 73.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Israel ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Israel ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) over the year was 50.83. Comparing it with the current 66.86 and 50.83 - 73.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ISRA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ISRA stock split?
VanEck Israel ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.54, and 30.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 65.54
- Open
- 66.70
- Bid
- 66.86
- Ask
- 67.16
- Low
- 66.70
- High
- 66.86
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 2.01%
- Month Change
- 3.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.87%
- Year Change
- 30.61%