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ISMF: iShares Managed Futures Active ETF
ISMF exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.00 and at a high of 28.06.
Follow iShares Managed Futures Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ISMF stock price today?
iShares Managed Futures Active ETF stock is priced at 28.04 today. It trades within 28.00 - 28.06, yesterday's close was 27.94, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of ISMF shows these updates.
Does iShares Managed Futures Active ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Managed Futures Active ETF is currently valued at 28.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.75% and USD. View the chart live to track ISMF movements.
How to buy ISMF stock?
You can buy iShares Managed Futures Active ETF shares at the current price of 28.04. Orders are usually placed near 28.04 or 28.34, while 12 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow ISMF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ISMF stock?
Investing in iShares Managed Futures Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.71 - 30.72 and current price 28.04. Many compare 0.68% and 1.34% before placing orders at 28.04 or 28.34. Explore the ISMF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Managed Futures Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Managed Futures Active ETF in the past year was 30.72. Within 26.71 - 30.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Managed Futures Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Managed Futures Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Managed Futures Active ETF (ISMF) over the year was 26.71. Comparing it with the current 28.04 and 26.71 - 30.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ISMF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ISMF stock split?
iShares Managed Futures Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.94, and 2.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.94
- Open
- 28.00
- Bid
- 28.04
- Ask
- 28.34
- Low
- 28.00
- High
- 28.06
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 0.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.34%
- Year Change
- 2.75%