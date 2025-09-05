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ISHG: iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
ISHG exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.28 and at a high of 75.71.
Follow iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ISHG News
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Now More Than Ever: The Case For Global Bonds
- Getting Smarter - The Case For Global GDP Weighted Sov.Bond Indexes Strengthens?
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income In 2026: Opportunity Without Overreach
- FX Dynamics Shaped Global Government Bond Outcomes In 2025
- 'Sell The Dollar': Think Price, Not Flows
- Compounding Opportunity
- Flying Blind? How Bond Investors Can Navigate A Lack Of Economic Data
- A New Era For Fixed Income Investors: Prioritizing Income In A Volatile Market
- Opinion: Watch out, retirees: President Trump doesn’t understand interest rates
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ISHG stock price today?
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 75.66 today. It trades within 75.28 - 75.71, yesterday's close was 75.25, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of ISHG shows these updates.
Does iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 75.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.51% and USD. View the chart live to track ISHG movements.
How to buy ISHG stock?
You can buy iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 75.66. Orders are usually placed near 75.66 or 75.96, while 41 and 0.50% show market activity. Follow ISHG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ISHG stock?
Investing in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 73.47 - 77.72 and current price 75.66. Many compare 1.27% and -0.42% before placing orders at 75.66 or 75.96. Explore the ISHG price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the past year was 77.72. Within 73.47 - 77.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 75.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (ISHG) over the year was 73.47. Comparing it with the current 75.66 and 73.47 - 77.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ISHG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ISHG stock split?
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 75.25, and -0.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 75.25
- Open
- 75.28
- Bid
- 75.66
- Ask
- 75.96
- Low
- 75.28
- High
- 75.71
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 1.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.42%
- Year Change
- -0.51%