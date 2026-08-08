- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IRTR: iShares Trust iShares LifePath Retirement ETF
IRTR exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.06 and at a high of 32.10.
Follow iShares Trust iShares LifePath Retirement ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IRTR stock price today?
iShares Trust iShares LifePath Retirement ETF stock is priced at 32.08 today. It trades within 32.06 - 32.10, yesterday's close was 31.99, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of IRTR shows these updates.
Does iShares Trust iShares LifePath Retirement ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Trust iShares LifePath Retirement ETF is currently valued at 32.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.07% and USD. View the chart live to track IRTR movements.
How to buy IRTR stock?
You can buy iShares Trust iShares LifePath Retirement ETF shares at the current price of 32.08. Orders are usually placed near 32.08 or 32.38, while 13 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow IRTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IRTR stock?
Investing in iShares Trust iShares LifePath Retirement ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.16 - 32.24 and current price 32.08. Many compare 1.04% and 1.81% before placing orders at 32.08 or 32.38. Explore the IRTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Trust iShares LifePath Retirement ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Trust iShares LifePath Retirement ETF in the past year was 32.24. Within 30.16 - 32.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares LifePath Retirement ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Trust iShares LifePath Retirement ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Trust iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) over the year was 30.16. Comparing it with the current 32.08 and 30.16 - 32.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IRTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IRTR stock split?
iShares Trust iShares LifePath Retirement ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.99, and 2.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.99
- Open
- 32.10
- Bid
- 32.08
- Ask
- 32.38
- Low
- 32.06
- High
- 32.10
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 1.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.81%
- Year Change
- 2.07%