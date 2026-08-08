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IREX: Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long IREN Daily ETF
IREX exchange rate has changed by 17.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.53 and at a high of 15.20.
Follow Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long IREN Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IREX stock price today?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long IREN Daily ETF stock is priced at 15.16 today. It trades within 12.53 - 15.20, yesterday's close was 12.95, and trading volume reached 2028. The live price chart of IREX shows these updates.
Does Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long IREN Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long IREN Daily ETF is currently valued at 15.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -42.20% and USD. View the chart live to track IREX movements.
How to buy IREX stock?
You can buy Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long IREN Daily ETF shares at the current price of 15.16. Orders are usually placed near 15.16 or 15.46, while 2028 and 8.13% show market activity. Follow IREX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IREX stock?
Investing in Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long IREN Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.74 - 60.75 and current price 15.16. Many compare 27.72% and 80.69% before placing orders at 15.16 or 15.46. Explore the IREX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long IREN Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long IREN Daily ETF in the past year was 60.75. Within 6.74 - 60.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long IREN Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long IREN Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long IREN Daily ETF (IREX) over the year was 6.74. Comparing it with the current 15.16 and 6.74 - 60.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IREX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IREX stock split?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long IREN Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.95, and -42.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.95
- Open
- 14.02
- Bid
- 15.16
- Ask
- 15.46
- Low
- 12.53
- High
- 15.20
- Volume
- 2.028 K
- Daily Change
- 17.07%
- Month Change
- 27.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 80.69%
- Year Change
- -42.20%