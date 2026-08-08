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IRE: Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN ETF
IRE exchange rate has changed by 17.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.77 and at a high of 10.68.
Follow Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IRE stock price today?
Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN ETF stock is priced at 10.67 today. It trades within 8.77 - 10.68, yesterday's close was 9.09, and trading volume reached 8807. The live price chart of IRE shows these updates.
Does Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN ETF is currently valued at 10.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -42.91% and USD. View the chart live to track IRE movements.
How to buy IRE stock?
You can buy Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN ETF shares at the current price of 10.67. Orders are usually placed near 10.67 or 10.97, while 8807 and 9.21% show market activity. Follow IRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IRE stock?
Investing in Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN ETF involves considering the yearly range 3.84 - 44.49 and current price 10.67. Many compare 24.50% and 122.29% before placing orders at 10.67 or 10.97. Explore the IRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN ETF in the past year was 44.49. Within 3.84 - 44.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN ETF (IRE) over the year was 3.84. Comparing it with the current 10.67 and 3.84 - 44.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IRE stock split?
Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.09, and -42.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.09
- Open
- 9.77
- Bid
- 10.67
- Ask
- 10.97
- Low
- 8.77
- High
- 10.68
- Volume
- 8.807 K
- Daily Change
- 17.38%
- Month Change
- 24.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 122.29%
- Year Change
- -42.91%