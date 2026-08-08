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IQQQ: ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Incom
IQQQ exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.46 and at a high of 48.77.
Follow ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Incom dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IQQQ stock price today?
ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Incom stock is priced at 48.77 today. It trades within 48.46 - 48.77, yesterday's close was 48.20, and trading volume reached 76. The live price chart of IQQQ shows these updates.
Does ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Incom stock pay dividends?
ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Incom is currently valued at 48.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.55% and USD. View the chart live to track IQQQ movements.
How to buy IQQQ stock?
You can buy ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Incom shares at the current price of 48.77. Orders are usually placed near 48.77 or 49.07, while 76 and 0.41% show market activity. Follow IQQQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IQQQ stock?
Investing in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Incom involves considering the yearly range 40.43 - 51.66 and current price 48.77. Many compare 3.57% and 12.76% before placing orders at 48.77 or 49.07. Explore the IQQQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Incom stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Incom in the past year was 51.66. Within 40.43 - 51.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Incom performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Incom stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Incom (IQQQ) over the year was 40.43. Comparing it with the current 48.77 and 40.43 - 51.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IQQQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IQQQ stock split?
ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Incom has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.20, and 18.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.20
- Open
- 48.57
- Bid
- 48.77
- Ask
- 49.07
- Low
- 48.46
- High
- 48.77
- Volume
- 76
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 3.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.76%
- Year Change
- 18.55%