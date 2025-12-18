QuotesSections
Currencies / IQDY
Back to US Stock Market

IQDY: FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund

43.15 USD 0.28 (0.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IQDY exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.15 and at a high of 43.18.

Follow FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IQDY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IQDY stock price today?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock is priced at 43.15 today. It trades within 43.15 - 43.18, yesterday's close was 43.43, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of IQDY shows these updates.

Does FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock pay dividends?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund is currently valued at 43.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.60% and USD. View the chart live to track IQDY movements.

How to buy IQDY stock?

You can buy FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund shares at the current price of 43.15. Orders are usually placed near 43.15 or 43.45, while 2 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow IQDY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IQDY stock?

Investing in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 32.93 - 44.34 and current price 43.15. Many compare 1.58% and 8.39% before placing orders at 43.15 or 43.45. Explore the IQDY price chart live with daily changes.

What are FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund in the past year was 44.34. Within 32.93 - 44.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (IQDY) over the year was 32.93. Comparing it with the current 43.15 and 32.93 - 44.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IQDY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IQDY stock split?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.43, and 30.60% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
43.15 43.18
Year Range
32.93 44.34
Previous Close
43.43
Open
43.18
Bid
43.15
Ask
43.45
Low
43.15
High
43.18
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.64%
Month Change
1.58%
6 Months Change
8.39%
Year Change
30.60%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev