- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IQDY: FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund
IQDY exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.15 and at a high of 43.18.
Follow FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IQDY News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- IQDF Over IQDY: The Verdict On FlexShares' International Twins (NYSEARCA:IQDF)
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
- International Growth Outlook: Necessity Sparks Opportunity
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IQDY stock price today?
FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock is priced at 43.15 today. It trades within 43.15 - 43.18, yesterday's close was 43.43, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of IQDY shows these updates.
Does FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock pay dividends?
FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund is currently valued at 43.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.60% and USD. View the chart live to track IQDY movements.
How to buy IQDY stock?
You can buy FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund shares at the current price of 43.15. Orders are usually placed near 43.15 or 43.45, while 2 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow IQDY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IQDY stock?
Investing in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 32.93 - 44.34 and current price 43.15. Many compare 1.58% and 8.39% before placing orders at 43.15 or 43.45. Explore the IQDY price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund in the past year was 44.34. Within 32.93 - 44.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (IQDY) over the year was 32.93. Comparing it with the current 43.15 and 32.93 - 44.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IQDY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IQDY stock split?
FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.43, and 30.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.43
- Open
- 43.18
- Bid
- 43.15
- Ask
- 43.45
- Low
- 43.15
- High
- 43.18
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.64%
- Month Change
- 1.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.39%
- Year Change
- 30.60%