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IPB: Merrill Lynch & Co Inc 6.0518% Index Plus Trust Certificates Se
IPB exchange rate has changed by 0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.20 and at a high of 25.60.
Follow Merrill Lynch & Co Inc 6.0518% Index Plus Trust Certificates Se dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is IPB stock price today?
Merrill Lynch & Co Inc 6.0518% Index Plus Trust Certificates Se stock is priced at 25.60 today. It trades within 25.20 - 25.60, yesterday's close was 25.35, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of IPB shows these updates.
Does Merrill Lynch & Co Inc 6.0518% Index Plus Trust Certificates Se stock pay dividends?
Merrill Lynch & Co Inc 6.0518% Index Plus Trust Certificates Se is currently valued at 25.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.31% and USD. View the chart live to track IPB movements.
How to buy IPB stock?
You can buy Merrill Lynch & Co Inc 6.0518% Index Plus Trust Certificates Se shares at the current price of 25.60. Orders are usually placed near 25.60 or 25.90, while 4 and 0.83% show market activity. Follow IPB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IPB stock?
Investing in Merrill Lynch & Co Inc 6.0518% Index Plus Trust Certificates Se involves considering the yearly range 25.12 - 27.27 and current price 25.60. Many compare 0.91% and -0.23% before placing orders at 25.60 or 25.90. Explore the IPB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Merrill Lynch & Co Inc 6.0518% Index Plus Trust Certificates Se stock highest prices?
The highest price of Merrill Lynch & Co Inc 6.0518% Index Plus Trust Certificates Se in the past year was 27.27. Within 25.12 - 27.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Merrill Lynch & Co Inc 6.0518% Index Plus Trust Certificates Se performance using the live chart.
What are Merrill Lynch & Co Inc 6.0518% Index Plus Trust Certificates Se stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Merrill Lynch & Co Inc 6.0518% Index Plus Trust Certificates Se (IPB) over the year was 25.12. Comparing it with the current 25.60 and 25.12 - 27.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IPB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IPB stock split?
Merrill Lynch & Co Inc 6.0518% Index Plus Trust Certificates Se has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.35, and -0.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.35
- Open
- 25.39
- Bid
- 25.60
- Ask
- 25.90
- Low
- 25.20
- High
- 25.60
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.99%
- Month Change
- 0.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.23%
- Year Change
- -0.31%