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IPAC: iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF
IPAC exchange rate has changed by 1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.84 and at a high of 86.26.
Follow iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IPAC News
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- What Do ETFs In Asia Mean For Investors In Today’s Markets?
- Global PMI Shows Factory Growth Spurt Amid Boost From Price And Supply Worries
- Why Are Global Investors Looking To Asia As An Investment Destination?
- Global Economic Outlook: May 2026
- Markets Rebound As Geopolitical Shocks Follow A Familiar Script
- Charting A Distinct Course To Asia’s Awakening Equity Markets
- Global Economic Outlook: April 2026
- Are There Still Opportunities In Europe And Asia Despite High Oil Prices?
- The First War Inflation Tests - Markets Weekly Outlook
- Oil Shock For Asia: Identifying The Key Pressure Points
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- WTI Spikes by 28% Overnight to $116, Gasoline Futures +17%; U.S. Stock Futures Deep Red
- Asia’s Growth Hotspots Prompt Us To Upgrade GDP Forecasts
- U.S. And Israel Vs. Iran: A Sharpening Geopolitical Fault Line
- War In The Middle East - Implications For Markets And Macro
- From IEEPA To Section 122: What A Tariff Reset Means For Asia
- Performance Insights - Monthly Report: February 2026
- Global Equities In 2026: Same, Same… But Different
- AI‑Driven Trade Boosts Growth In Asia, While Singapore And Australia Near Policy Shifts
- APAC 2026 Insurance Outlook: Insurers Face Geopolitical, Catastrophe, AI Risks
- Age Of Agility: Key Themes Shaping APAC In 2026
- Geopolitics, Earnings And Rates: Trading Through Turbulence
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IPAC stock price today?
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock is priced at 86.17 today. It trades within 85.84 - 86.26, yesterday's close was 84.98, and trading volume reached 186. The live price chart of IPAC shows these updates.
Does iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF is currently valued at 86.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.47% and USD. View the chart live to track IPAC movements.
How to buy IPAC stock?
You can buy iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF shares at the current price of 86.17. Orders are usually placed near 86.17 or 86.47, while 186 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow IPAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IPAC stock?
Investing in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF involves considering the yearly range 71.50 - 86.26 and current price 86.17. Many compare 4.25% and 6.19% before placing orders at 86.17 or 86.47. Explore the IPAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the past year was 86.26. Within 71.50 - 86.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 84.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) over the year was 71.50. Comparing it with the current 86.17 and 71.50 - 86.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IPAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IPAC stock split?
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 84.98, and 20.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 84.98
- Open
- 86.11
- Bid
- 86.17
- Ask
- 86.47
- Low
- 85.84
- High
- 86.26
- Volume
- 186
- Daily Change
- 1.40%
- Month Change
- 4.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.19%
- Year Change
- 20.47%