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IOO: iShares Global 100 ETF
IOO exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 145.58 and at a high of 146.37.
Follow iShares Global 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IOO News
- Global PMI Data Point To Sustained Manufacturing Spurt In July, Momentum Slows High Prices
- Behind The Index: How Only 1 In 8 Of 35,000 Stocks Makes It Into FTSE All-World Index
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Growth Hits Highest Since February Amid Strengthening Service Sector Expansion
- Global PMI Shows Sustained Manufacturing Growth Surge, But Future Optimism Fades
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- Consumer Service Providers Suffer Sharpest Hit Of All Business Sectors Since War Outbreak
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- CIO Weekly: Japan Shows Resilience
- Equity Outlook Q2 2026: Global Growth Holds Firm As Geopolitical Risk Simmers
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Capturing Consistent Return Streams In Capricious Equity Markets
- One Year Liberated
- Global PMI Shows Manufacturing Resilience Tested Amid Surging Prices & Supply Chain Delays
- Global Manufacturers Report Safety Stock Building As War Stokes Supply And Price Concerns
- March Madness
- CIO Notebook: Fed Holds Steady As Inflation Fears Grow
- IOO: A Concentrated US Growth Fund In Disguise (NYSEARCA:IOO)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IOO stock price today?
iShares Global 100 ETF stock is priced at 146.24 today. It trades within 145.58 - 146.37, yesterday's close was 145.20, and trading volume reached 249. The live price chart of IOO shows these updates.
Does iShares Global 100 ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Global 100 ETF is currently valued at 146.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.40% and USD. View the chart live to track IOO movements.
How to buy IOO stock?
You can buy iShares Global 100 ETF shares at the current price of 146.24. Orders are usually placed near 146.24 or 146.54, while 249 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow IOO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IOO stock?
Investing in iShares Global 100 ETF involves considering the yearly range 112.69 - 146.68 and current price 146.24. Many compare 3.04% and 16.16% before placing orders at 146.24 or 146.54. Explore the IOO price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Global 100 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Global 100 ETF in the past year was 146.68. Within 112.69 - 146.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 145.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global 100 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Global 100 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) over the year was 112.69. Comparing it with the current 146.24 and 112.69 - 146.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IOO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IOO stock split?
iShares Global 100 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 145.20, and 29.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 145.20
- Open
- 146.09
- Bid
- 146.24
- Ask
- 146.54
- Low
- 145.58
- High
- 146.37
- Volume
- 249
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 3.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.16%
- Year Change
- 29.40%