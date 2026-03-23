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IOO: iShares Global 100 ETF

146.24 USD 1.04 (0.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IOO exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 145.58 and at a high of 146.37.

Follow iShares Global 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IOO News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IOO stock price today?

iShares Global 100 ETF stock is priced at 146.24 today. It trades within 145.58 - 146.37, yesterday's close was 145.20, and trading volume reached 249. The live price chart of IOO shows these updates.

Does iShares Global 100 ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Global 100 ETF is currently valued at 146.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.40% and USD. View the chart live to track IOO movements.

How to buy IOO stock?

You can buy iShares Global 100 ETF shares at the current price of 146.24. Orders are usually placed near 146.24 or 146.54, while 249 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow IOO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IOO stock?

Investing in iShares Global 100 ETF involves considering the yearly range 112.69 - 146.68 and current price 146.24. Many compare 3.04% and 16.16% before placing orders at 146.24 or 146.54. Explore the IOO price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Global 100 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Global 100 ETF in the past year was 146.68. Within 112.69 - 146.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 145.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global 100 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Global 100 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) over the year was 112.69. Comparing it with the current 146.24 and 112.69 - 146.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IOO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IOO stock split?

iShares Global 100 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 145.20, and 29.40% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
145.58 146.37
Year Range
112.69 146.68
Previous Close
145.20
Open
146.09
Bid
146.24
Ask
146.54
Low
145.58
High
146.37
Volume
249
Daily Change
0.72%
Month Change
3.04%
6 Months Change
16.16%
Year Change
29.40%
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