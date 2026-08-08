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IONL: GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF
IONL exchange rate has changed by 24.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.10 and at a high of 17.10.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IONL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF stock is priced at 16.98 today. It trades within 14.10 - 17.10, yesterday's close was 13.68, and trading volume reached 1510. The live price chart of IONL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF is currently valued at 16.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.64% and USD. View the chart live to track IONL movements.
How to buy IONL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF shares at the current price of 16.98. Orders are usually placed near 16.98 or 17.28, while 1510 and 20.43% show market activity. Follow IONL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IONL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.76 - 56.87 and current price 16.98. Many compare 49.87% and -6.39% before placing orders at 16.98 or 17.28. Explore the IONL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF in the past year was 56.87. Within 8.76 - 56.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF (IONL) over the year was 8.76. Comparing it with the current 16.98 and 8.76 - 56.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IONL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IONL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.68, and 11.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.68
- Open
- 14.10
- Bid
- 16.98
- Ask
- 17.28
- Low
- 14.10
- High
- 17.10
- Volume
- 1.510 K
- Daily Change
- 24.12%
- Month Change
- 49.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.39%
- Year Change
- 11.64%