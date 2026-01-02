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ION: ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF
ION exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.64 and at a high of 50.64.
Follow ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- MN
ION News
- Lithium Mine Feasibility Studies: When The Market Moves Faster Than The Model
- U.S. Import Ban On New Inverters Adds Fresh Pressure To Clean Power Supply Chain
- Brale Launches ION Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol, Using Burn-and-Mint Model to Solve Custom Stablecoin Liquidity Bottlenecks
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2026
- Software Is An Illusion: The Silent Minerals Driving Modern Life
- Commodities Tracker: June 2026
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2026
- Commodities Tracker: May 2026
- How Geopolitical Shifts Are Reshaping Metals Markets
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of April 2026
- Energy And The AI Buildout: An Investor’s Perspective
- Commodities Tracker: March 2026
- Mideast Shock Fuels Investing Themes
- ETF Winners Amid S&P 500's Fifth Straight Weekly Loss
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of March 2026
- Commodities Tracker: February 2026
- Mine Cost Outlook 2026: Inflation, New Supply Reshape Global Mining Landscape
- Commodities Tracker: January 2026
- Solid-State Batteries: The Next Revolution In Electric Vehicle Battery Technology?
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of January 2026
- Renewables Growth To Be Driven By Shifting Priorities
- 2025 ETF Wrap-Up And What To Expect In 2026
- The Metals Rally Continues
- Commodities Tracker: December 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ION stock price today?
ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock is priced at 50.64 today. It trades within 50.64 - 50.64, yesterday's close was 50.59, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of ION shows these updates.
Does ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF is currently valued at 50.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.26% and USD. View the chart live to track ION movements.
How to buy ION stock?
You can buy ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF shares at the current price of 50.64. Orders are usually placed near 50.64 or 50.94, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ION updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ION stock?
Investing in ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.28 - 69.04 and current price 50.64. Many compare 3.14% and -19.89% before placing orders at 50.64 or 50.94. Explore the ION price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF in the past year was 69.04. Within 45.28 - 69.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ION) over the year was 45.28. Comparing it with the current 50.64 and 45.28 - 69.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ION moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ION stock split?
ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.59, and -13.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.59
- Open
- 50.64
- Bid
- 50.64
- Ask
- 50.94
- Low
- 50.64
- High
- 50.64
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 3.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.89%
- Year Change
- -13.26%