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ION: ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF

50.64 USD 0.05 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ION exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.64 and at a high of 50.64.

Follow ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is ION stock price today?

ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock is priced at 50.64 today. It trades within 50.64 - 50.64, yesterday's close was 50.59, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of ION shows these updates.

Does ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF is currently valued at 50.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.26% and USD. View the chart live to track ION movements.

How to buy ION stock?

You can buy ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF shares at the current price of 50.64. Orders are usually placed near 50.64 or 50.94, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ION updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ION stock?

Investing in ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.28 - 69.04 and current price 50.64. Many compare 3.14% and -19.89% before placing orders at 50.64 or 50.94. Explore the ION price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF in the past year was 69.04. Within 45.28 - 69.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ION) over the year was 45.28. Comparing it with the current 50.64 and 45.28 - 69.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ION moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ION stock split?

ProShares Trust ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.59, and -13.26% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.64 50.64
Year Range
45.28 69.04
Previous Close
50.59
Open
50.64
Bid
50.64
Ask
50.94
Low
50.64
High
50.64
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
3.14%
6 Months Change
-19.89%
Year Change
-13.26%
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