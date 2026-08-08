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INKM: SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF
INKM exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.66 and at a high of 34.72.
Follow SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is INKM stock price today?
SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock is priced at 34.72 today. It trades within 34.66 - 34.72, yesterday's close was 34.63, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of INKM shows these updates.
Does SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF is currently valued at 34.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.03% and USD. View the chart live to track INKM movements.
How to buy INKM stock?
You can buy SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF shares at the current price of 34.72. Orders are usually placed near 34.72 or 35.02, while 7 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow INKM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INKM stock?
Investing in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.10 - 35.00 and current price 34.72. Many compare 0.58% and 0.03% before placing orders at 34.72 or 35.02. Explore the INKM price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the past year was 35.00. Within 33.10 - 35.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) over the year was 33.10. Comparing it with the current 34.72 and 33.10 - 35.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INKM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INKM stock split?
SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.63, and -0.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.63
- Open
- 34.66
- Bid
- 34.72
- Ask
- 35.02
- Low
- 34.66
- High
- 34.72
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.03%
- Year Change
- -0.03%