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INFQ: Infleqtion, Inc.
INFQ exchange rate has changed by 7.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.15 and at a high of 11.92.
Follow Infleqtion, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is INFQ stock price today?
Infleqtion, Inc. stock is priced at 11.92 today. It trades within 11.15 - 11.92, yesterday's close was 11.11, and trading volume reached 7859. The live price chart of INFQ shows these updates.
Does Infleqtion, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Infleqtion, Inc. is currently valued at 11.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -16.59% and USD. View the chart live to track INFQ movements.
How to buy INFQ stock?
You can buy Infleqtion, Inc. shares at the current price of 11.92. Orders are usually placed near 11.92 or 12.22, while 7859 and 6.24% show market activity. Follow INFQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INFQ stock?
Investing in Infleqtion, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 8.52 - 21.28 and current price 11.92. Many compare 20.77% and 5.30% before placing orders at 11.92 or 12.22. Explore the INFQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Infleqtion, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Infleqtion, Inc. in the past year was 21.28. Within 8.52 - 21.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Infleqtion, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Infleqtion, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Infleqtion, Inc. (INFQ) over the year was 8.52. Comparing it with the current 11.92 and 8.52 - 21.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INFQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INFQ stock split?
Infleqtion, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.11, and -16.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.11
- Open
- 11.22
- Bid
- 11.92
- Ask
- 12.22
- Low
- 11.15
- High
- 11.92
- Volume
- 7.859 K
- Daily Change
- 7.29%
- Month Change
- 20.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.30%
- Year Change
- -16.59%