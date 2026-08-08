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INEQ: Columbia International Equity Income ETF
INEQ exchange rate has changed by 0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.91 and at a high of 42.02.
Follow Columbia International Equity Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is INEQ stock price today?
Columbia International Equity Income ETF stock is priced at 41.98 today. It trades within 41.91 - 42.02, yesterday's close was 41.57, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of INEQ shows these updates.
Does Columbia International Equity Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Columbia International Equity Income ETF is currently valued at 41.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.07% and USD. View the chart live to track INEQ movements.
How to buy INEQ stock?
You can buy Columbia International Equity Income ETF shares at the current price of 41.98. Orders are usually placed near 41.98 or 42.28, while 16 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow INEQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INEQ stock?
Investing in Columbia International Equity Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.42 - 42.02 and current price 41.98. Many compare 1.94% and 3.53% before placing orders at 41.98 or 42.28. Explore the INEQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Columbia International Equity Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Columbia International Equity Income ETF in the past year was 42.02. Within 37.42 - 42.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbia International Equity Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Columbia International Equity Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Columbia International Equity Income ETF (INEQ) over the year was 37.42. Comparing it with the current 41.98 and 37.42 - 42.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INEQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INEQ stock split?
Columbia International Equity Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.57, and 3.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.57
- Open
- 41.91
- Bid
- 41.98
- Ask
- 42.28
- Low
- 41.91
- High
- 42.02
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.99%
- Month Change
- 1.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.53%
- Year Change
- 3.07%