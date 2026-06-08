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INCO: Columbia India Consumer ETF
INCO exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.81 and at a high of 62.98.
Follow Columbia India Consumer ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INCO News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Weekly Commentary: Our Semiquincentennial Gilded Age
- Midyear Economic Check-In: A World Diverging
- Asia's Consumer Recovery: Winners And Laggards
- Weekly Commentary: The Treasury Secretary And The Maestro
- World Markets Watchlist: June 22, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Warsh's Regime Change
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- What The U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Means For Asia
- World Markets Watchlist: June 15, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: SpaceX And A Z.1 (Q1 2026)
- India: From A Growth Darling To A Market Under Pressure
- What Do ETFs In Asia Mean For Investors In Today’s Markets?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is INCO stock price today?
Columbia India Consumer ETF stock is priced at 62.92 today. It trades within 62.81 - 62.98, yesterday's close was 62.24, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of INCO shows these updates.
Does Columbia India Consumer ETF stock pay dividends?
Columbia India Consumer ETF is currently valued at 62.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.67% and USD. View the chart live to track INCO movements.
How to buy INCO stock?
You can buy Columbia India Consumer ETF shares at the current price of 62.92. Orders are usually placed near 62.92 or 63.22, while 15 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow INCO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INCO stock?
Investing in Columbia India Consumer ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.19 - 68.02 and current price 62.92. Many compare 1.08% and 1.68% before placing orders at 62.92 or 63.22. Explore the INCO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Columbia India Consumer ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the past year was 68.02. Within 53.19 - 68.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbia India Consumer ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Columbia India Consumer ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) over the year was 53.19. Comparing it with the current 62.92 and 53.19 - 68.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INCO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INCO stock split?
Columbia India Consumer ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 62.24, and -4.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 62.24
- Open
- 62.94
- Bid
- 62.92
- Ask
- 63.22
- Low
- 62.81
- High
- 62.98
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 1.09%
- Month Change
- 1.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.68%
- Year Change
- -4.67%