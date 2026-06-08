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INCO: Columbia India Consumer ETF

62.92 USD 0.68 (1.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

INCO exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.81 and at a high of 62.98.

Follow Columbia India Consumer ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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INCO News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is INCO stock price today?

Columbia India Consumer ETF stock is priced at 62.92 today. It trades within 62.81 - 62.98, yesterday's close was 62.24, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of INCO shows these updates.

Does Columbia India Consumer ETF stock pay dividends?

Columbia India Consumer ETF is currently valued at 62.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.67% and USD. View the chart live to track INCO movements.

How to buy INCO stock?

You can buy Columbia India Consumer ETF shares at the current price of 62.92. Orders are usually placed near 62.92 or 63.22, while 15 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow INCO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into INCO stock?

Investing in Columbia India Consumer ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.19 - 68.02 and current price 62.92. Many compare 1.08% and 1.68% before placing orders at 62.92 or 63.22. Explore the INCO price chart live with daily changes.

What are Columbia India Consumer ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the past year was 68.02. Within 53.19 - 68.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbia India Consumer ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Columbia India Consumer ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) over the year was 53.19. Comparing it with the current 62.92 and 53.19 - 68.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INCO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did INCO stock split?

Columbia India Consumer ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 62.24, and -4.67% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
62.81 62.98
Year Range
53.19 68.02
Previous Close
62.24
Open
62.94
Bid
62.92
Ask
63.22
Low
62.81
High
62.98
Volume
15
Daily Change
1.09%
Month Change
1.08%
6 Months Change
1.68%
Year Change
-4.67%
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