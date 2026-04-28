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IMTB: iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF
IMTB exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.00 and at a high of 43.08.
Follow iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is IMTB stock price today?
iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock is priced at 43.02 today. It trades within 43.00 - 43.08, yesterday's close was 42.96, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of IMTB shows these updates.
Does iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF is currently valued at 43.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.40% and USD. View the chart live to track IMTB movements.
How to buy IMTB stock?
You can buy iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF shares at the current price of 43.02. Orders are usually placed near 43.02 or 43.32, while 55 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow IMTB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IMTB stock?
Investing in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.78 - 44.82 and current price 43.02. Many compare 0.54% and -3.17% before placing orders at 43.02 or 43.32. Explore the IMTB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the past year was 44.82. Within 42.78 - 44.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) over the year was 42.78. Comparing it with the current 43.02 and 42.78 - 44.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IMTB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IMTB stock split?
iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.96, and -1.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.96
- Open
- 43.08
- Bid
- 43.02
- Ask
- 43.32
- Low
- 43.00
- High
- 43.08
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.17%
- Year Change
- -1.40%