- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IMSR: Terrestrial Energy Inc.
IMSR exchange rate has changed by 8.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.41 and at a high of 5.88.
Follow Terrestrial Energy Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IMSR stock price today?
Terrestrial Energy Inc. stock is priced at 5.82 today. It trades within 5.41 - 5.88, yesterday's close was 5.36, and trading volume reached 2402. The live price chart of IMSR shows these updates.
Does Terrestrial Energy Inc. stock pay dividends?
Terrestrial Energy Inc. is currently valued at 5.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -70.15% and USD. View the chart live to track IMSR movements.
How to buy IMSR stock?
You can buy Terrestrial Energy Inc. shares at the current price of 5.82. Orders are usually placed near 5.82 or 6.12, while 2402 and 5.43% show market activity. Follow IMSR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IMSR stock?
Investing in Terrestrial Energy Inc. involves considering the yearly range 4.38 - 21.00 and current price 5.82. Many compare 21.25% and -9.20% before placing orders at 5.82 or 6.12. Explore the IMSR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Terrestrial Energy Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Terrestrial Energy Inc. in the past year was 21.00. Within 4.38 - 21.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Terrestrial Energy Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Terrestrial Energy Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Terrestrial Energy Inc. (IMSR) over the year was 4.38. Comparing it with the current 5.82 and 4.38 - 21.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IMSR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IMSR stock split?
Terrestrial Energy Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.36, and -70.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.36
- Open
- 5.52
- Bid
- 5.82
- Ask
- 6.12
- Low
- 5.41
- High
- 5.88
- Volume
- 2.402 K
- Daily Change
- 8.58%
- Month Change
- 21.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.20%
- Year Change
- -70.15%