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IMOM: Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF
IMOM exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.43 and at a high of 41.61.
Follow Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMOM News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- IMOM: Better Tactical ETF Than Long-Term Holding (NASDAQ:IMOM)
- IMTM: A Fair International Momentum ETF, But Lags IDMO (NYSEARCA:IMTM)
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- IDMO: Confirmed As A Leading International Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IMOM stock price today?
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock is priced at 41.61 today. It trades within 41.43 - 41.61, yesterday's close was 41.22, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of IMOM shows these updates.
Does Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF is currently valued at 41.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.67% and USD. View the chart live to track IMOM movements.
How to buy IMOM stock?
You can buy Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 41.61. Orders are usually placed near 41.61 or 41.91, while 18 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow IMOM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IMOM stock?
Investing in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.92 - 46.17 and current price 41.61. Many compare 3.97% and -7.29% before placing orders at 41.61 or 41.91. Explore the IMOM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the past year was 46.17. Within 33.92 - 46.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) over the year was 33.92. Comparing it with the current 41.61 and 33.92 - 46.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IMOM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IMOM stock split?
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.22, and 22.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.22
- Open
- 41.59
- Bid
- 41.61
- Ask
- 41.91
- Low
- 41.43
- High
- 41.61
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 0.95%
- Month Change
- 3.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.29%
- Year Change
- 22.67%