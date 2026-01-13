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IMOM: Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

41.61 USD 0.39 (0.95%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IMOM exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.43 and at a high of 41.61.

Follow Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IMOM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IMOM stock price today?

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock is priced at 41.61 today. It trades within 41.43 - 41.61, yesterday's close was 41.22, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of IMOM shows these updates.

Does Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF is currently valued at 41.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.67% and USD. View the chart live to track IMOM movements.

How to buy IMOM stock?

You can buy Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 41.61. Orders are usually placed near 41.61 or 41.91, while 18 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow IMOM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IMOM stock?

Investing in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.92 - 46.17 and current price 41.61. Many compare 3.97% and -7.29% before placing orders at 41.61 or 41.91. Explore the IMOM price chart live with daily changes.

What are Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the past year was 46.17. Within 33.92 - 46.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) over the year was 33.92. Comparing it with the current 41.61 and 33.92 - 46.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IMOM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IMOM stock split?

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.22, and 22.67% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
41.43 41.61
Year Range
33.92 46.17
Previous Close
41.22
Open
41.59
Bid
41.61
Ask
41.91
Low
41.43
High
41.61
Volume
18
Daily Change
0.95%
Month Change
3.97%
6 Months Change
-7.29%
Year Change
22.67%
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