- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ILTB: iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF
ILTB exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.35 and at a high of 47.52.
Follow iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ILTB stock price today?
iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF stock is priced at 47.49 today. It trades within 47.35 - 47.52, yesterday's close was 47.34, and trading volume reached 254. The live price chart of ILTB shows these updates.
Does iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF is currently valued at 47.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.32% and USD. View the chart live to track ILTB movements.
How to buy ILTB stock?
You can buy iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF shares at the current price of 47.49. Orders are usually placed near 47.49 or 47.79, while 254 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow ILTB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ILTB stock?
Investing in iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.03 - 51.77 and current price 47.49. Many compare 0.70% and -5.90% before placing orders at 47.49 or 47.79. Explore the ILTB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF in the past year was 51.77. Within 47.03 - 51.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB) over the year was 47.03. Comparing it with the current 47.49 and 47.03 - 51.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ILTB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ILTB stock split?
iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.34, and -2.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.34
- Open
- 47.52
- Bid
- 47.49
- Ask
- 47.79
- Low
- 47.35
- High
- 47.52
- Volume
- 254
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.90%
- Year Change
- -2.32%